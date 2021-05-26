WOAH! Jennifer Winget stands up for 'Red Dot Challenge'; requests people to put an end to the taboo surrounding menstruation

MUMBAI: Popular TV actress Jennifer Winget in her latest Instagram post has urged people to use their privilege to create awareness about menstrual hygiene. The Beyhadh actress wants people to put an end to the stigma and shame that has been surrounding menstrual cycles for years now, while the nation combats with COVID-19. The actress participated in the 'Red Dot Challenge' and posted a black and white picture with her mask on a red dot placed on her palm. The initiative began today and will go on till May 28, 2021, mentioned the actress.

Her Instagram post read, “Times are tough, Use your position of privilege, Period! Drawing your attention to the #reddotchallenge that aims to raise awareness about the importance of menstrual hygiene; And in this unusual of years, also keeps our focus on caring for ourselves and others as we combat Covid-19.I stand with @post.for.change @unicefindia @diipakhosla and pledge that I will be safe and ensure others are safe. Starting today, until the 28th of May, stand with me to safeguard girls around the world and put an end to any stigma or shame that surrounds their menstrual cycle.”

Jennifer wants more and more netizens to take this initiative further by posting a picture like she did, she wrote, “Further this initiative by taking a black and white photo of yourself in a mask and placing a red dot on your palm.” Take a look at Jennifer’s picture below-

On the work front, she was last seen in the TV serial, Beyhadh 2 and the web series Code M.

