Woah! Jeremy Renner expresses willingness to reprise the role in the Avengers franchise; Says ‘I’m always game. I’m gonna be strong enough’

MUMBAI: American actor Jeremy Renner, best known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, talked about his rehabilitation from a near-fatal snow plow accident and hinted at a potential return to the Avengers franchise in an exclusive interview with the popular news portal.

Following the incident, Renner, 53, expressed about his resilience and strength to a well-known news source, “I’m always game. I’m gonna be strong enough, that’s for sure. I’ll be ready. All those guys come to my bedside, and they’ve been with me all along through this recovery, so… if they want me, they could have me. It would be something.”

After an accident in January 2023 that left him with several fractures, a collapsed lung, and other fatal injuries, the actor's recovery has been extraordinary. Renner's resolve to rebuild his physical strength has stoked rumors that he would rejoin the Avengers.

Renner talked about his close relationship with his Avengers co-stars and their unwavering support during his recuperation during the James Corden interview on This Life of Mine. One particularly important actor was Anthony Mackie, who was the first person Renner saw after regaining consciousness following the accident.

Renner addressed the friendship between the original six Avengers actors, revealing how their matching tattoos represent their common history. Mark Ruffalo was first reluctant to participate, but the group's light-hearted banter demonstrated their continuing friendship and mutual regard.

In an exclusive conversation with Collider, Jeremy Renner talked candidly about the difficulties he encountered in playing Hawkeye in The Avengers. Renner, expressing his perplexity, recognized the film's intricacy and complimented director Joss Whedon for masterfully navigating the challenge.

Reflecting back on the large cast of characters in the film, Renner said, “I don’t know how they put that many characters in a movie like that. It’s immense. But, with that, you pass the baton. You get to work with very few of them ‘cause everybody’s got their own thing going on. Someone’s in the air, flying around. I’m on the ground, shooting a bow and arrow.”

Renner admitted that he had no idea how the film would turn out amid the chaos. He claimed that a lot was happening and that he had no idea how the movie was going to look or feel overall. He typically knows the results quite well because he's seen a good amount of it, but in this instance, he acknowledged not knowing what the end would be, “I feel like I might be an extra in it. I’m not sure.”

Due to his uncertainties, the actor admitted to using unusual tactics to get out of the movie, which may have caused him to become a little frustrated with his role. Renner disclosed that he went so far as to fabricate heart attacks while filming The Avengers in the hopes that the filmmakers would abandon his character. Regretfully, his efforts proved futile.

Credit- News 18