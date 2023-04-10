Woah! Joker 2 teases fans with an intriguing look at Joaquin Phoenix in Gotham City

A year before the movie's scheduled debut in October 2024, updates on its progress were published in April. Now, fans have been given another sneak glimpse at the enthralling representation of Gotham City's notorious criminal.
MUMBAI: On October 4, 2024, Folie à Deux is expected to be released in theaters. The upcoming movie 'Joker: Folie à Deux' has unveiled a fresh look of its lead character, Joaquin Phoenix, who is seen standing in the rain and surrounded by bright and colorful umbrellas.

A year before the movie's scheduled debut in October 2024, updates on its progress were published in April. Now, fans have been given another sneak glimpse at the enthralling representation of Gotham City's notorious criminal.

Also read: From Ranbir Kapoor to Ranveer Singh; who do you think can play the lead in 'Joker' if it was made in India?

Director Todd Phillips posted a photo of Joaquin Phoenix on Instagram, dressed once more as the Joker and thoroughly embracing the Clown Prince of Crime persona. These visuals are certain to increase fans' interest as we wait for the film's debut in the fall of 2024.

Intricate features of Lady Gaga's looks are shown in a close-up shot in which she is shown as Harley Quinn.

Todd thanked everyone in his statement, "That's a wrap. Thanks to these two (+ the entire cast) and the BEST crew that the film industry has to offer. From top to bottom. Gonna crawl into a cave now (edit room) and put it all together."

The original film's sequel will adopt a musical style. The classic moment in the first film featuring Joaquin Phoenix's portrayal of the Joker dancing down the stairs was part of a dark and grimy drama. But it was not a musical in any way.

Despite being unexpected, the sequel's surprise but appropriate direction change has been acknowledged by composer Hildur Gunadóttir, "It’s an interesting decision, and I think it’s really exciting to see how it unfolds. And I think it’s somehow logical at the same time. It’s both logical and also very surprising. For me as well as the audience. So far, it’s just been a really beautiful conversation, and I’m really excited to see how it unfolds."

The Joker sequel's plot is yet unknown, although it makes sense to think that it will be inspired by Batman mythology. As a result of the Joker's manipulation while she served as his therapist at Arkham Asylum, Harley Quinn has often been portrayed as his obsessive girlfriend.

It seems likely that Lady Gaga's Harley and Joaquin Phoenix's Joker will be romantically involved, although the movie hasn't yet explored the specifics of their bond.

Also read: Lady Gaga confirms 'Joker: Folie A Deux' casting

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit- Hindustan Times

