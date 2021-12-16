Woah! Kamya Punjabi DISAPPOINTED with Karan Kundrra; questions his attitude towards Tejasswi Prakash - "That’s how u treat ur woman on national tv?"

MUMBAI: Kamya Punjabi is known to call spade a spade.

( Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Wow! Karan Kundrra’s mom sends a special gift for Tejasswi Prakash)

She was recently trolled however, she knows how to give it back to her trollers and is very opinionated. In the recent episodes, the housemates can be spotted competing for a place in the finale, indulging in more fights than usual. In the latest development, love birds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were seen fighting with each other and looks like netizens are quite unhappy with Karan after the argument.

In a recent episode of the show, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were seen getting into an ugly fight after she was constantly interrupted. The much-loved actress lost her cool on Karan and Rashami Desai when they were not letting her put her perspective forward. Her retaliation did not settle well with Karan who lost his temper becoming extremely violent on the show.

One of the many people to speak up for Tajasswi Prakash was television actor Kamya Punjabi. She slammed Karan Kundrra through a tweet and questioned his conduct towards her on the show. “Why is #RashmiDesai n #KaranKundra not letting #TejaswiPrakash talk? And what is this attitude KK? That’s how u treat ur woman on national tv? Disappointing #BiggBoss @ColorsTV”, the tweet said.

Do you agree with Kamya? Let us know in the comments below! ( Also Read:Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! No extension for Bigg Boss, the finale to take place on THIS date)

Credit: Koimoi