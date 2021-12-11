Woah: Karan Kundrra questions Tejasswi Prakash on using Vishal Kotian for the game in Bigg Boss 15!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 is high on drama and we have already seen a rift taking place in the house between Tejasswi PRakash and Karan Kundrra when the former asked Vishal Kotian to help her workout.

The latest episode saw another such instance wherein the trust issues between both of them were quite evident.

It started when Tejasswi accepted that Vishal Kotian was a very good friend of hers and she was his priority above Shamita Shetty, who he called his sister, throughout his stint. While Rashami Desai, who was also a part of the conversation accepted having known that Karan and Umar Riaz seemed completely blown out.

Soon, they questioned Tejasswi if she was sure of Vishal’s loyalty towards her, why did she never tell them about it. Moreover, while conversing with Rajiv Adatia, Umar shared that this revelation has shaken his trust in Tejasswi.

Meanwhile, Karan took Tejasswi aside and asked if she was always aware of Vishal’s game and his disloyalty towards Shamita. He asked if she never had a problem with him cheating on Shamita. “Terko pata tha starting se ki uska game kya hai wo kaisa insaan hai. Were you ok with him or you were just doing it for the game?” he questioned.

Tejasswi accepted having issues with Vishal’s ‘double game’ but tried to justify her friendship and trust in the evicted contestant. While trying to clarify she reminded Karan of the incident when Vishal expressed happiness over Raqesh Bapat’s eviction from the show. She indirectly indicated that Karan was emotionally affected and was reacting out of concern for Shamita. However, she was sure that the actress wouldn’t say anything about Vishal’s reaction or negative statement for Raqesh.

Karan who kept listening calmly then stated, “I’ve a problem with the way you dealt with Vishal. Bahut conveniently tune deal kiya hai Vishal ke sath.” He added that there is no difference between Tejasswi and Shamita because the latter also used him for her strength and the former also used him for tasks.

He continued and said that Tejasswi was well aware of Vishal’s game and his personality but supported him because he was of her help. Responding to this, Tejasswi shared how Karan supports a few people she doesn’t like but can’t do anything about. She further stated that according to her both Vishal and Shamita were wrong in their relationship.

