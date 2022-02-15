WOAH: Karishma Tanna is having a hard time burning all the extra calories at the gym post her WEDDING with beau Varun Bangera, her trainer says, “Shaadi ka khana nikalna hai ki nahi, itna khaya hai 2 din mein”

MUMBAI: Karishma Tanna tied the knot with beau Varun Bangera on February 5, in the presence of their family and close friends.

(Also Read: Wow! Find out the expensive car collection of Karishma Tanna)

Their wedding was a 3-4 day affair with all the festivities including haldi, mehendi, wedding and reception all lined up in these days. Her wedding grabbed the utmost attention from fans on social media. A few unmissable pictures and videos are still doing rounds on the internet.

She has hit the gym soon after her marriage.

In her latest Instagram story, the actress gave a sneak peek into how her trainer is making her sweat out all the calories that she must have consumed during the wedding festivities. Karishma shared a video wherein she can be seen pulling off a few sumo squats. While she is seen getting out of breath with all the hard workout, her trainer can be heard saying that she needs to burn all the extra calories. “Shaadi ka khana nikalna hai ki nahi, itna khaya hai 2 din mein,” he is heard saying in the background.

Karishma who seemed a little tired of the workouts gets back to doing the squats after listening to this. She posted the video tagged her trainer and asked, “What is this?”

Take a look:

11

Keep reading this space for more information.

(Also Read: Super Cool! Newly-wed Karishma Tanna poses for the paparazzi outside the gym)

CREDIT: TOI