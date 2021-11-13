Woah…Kashmera Shah feels Bigg Boss 15 has become Shamita Ka Sasural; calls the reality show BORING!

MUMBAI: Kashmera Shah is known for calling spade a spade.

She has been a part of the initial seasons of Bigg Boss and follows every season being an avid fan of the show.

In a recent interview, Kashmera revealed who her favourite contestant is and also called BB15 'boring' and shared that she agrees with people who are saying the show has become 'Shamita Ka Sasural'.

Kashmera said she is supporting Jay Bhanushali.

When asked the actress about netizens calling the BB makers biased because of favouring Shamita Shetty by getting her friends, boyfriend in the house, Kashmera said that people are not wrong if they are saying the show has become 'Shamita Ka Sasural'.

The actress believes with so many people on Shamita's side, she will not be nominated easily. She also added that Shamita is a strong contestant who doesn't need anyone.

CREDIT: Koimoi