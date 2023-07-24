Woah! Kundali Bhagya's Anjum Fakih breaks silence on being trolled for posting a bold picture with co-star Shraddha Arya

After maintaining her silence for a long time, Anjum Fakih finally opened up about the issue. In a recent media interaction, the 33-year-old revealed she has developed the superpower of not paying heed to the trolls and criticism.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/24/2023 - 08:30
ANJUM FAKIH

MUMBAI:  Anjum Fakih, better known for her role in the television serial Kundali Bhagya, made headlines for uploading a bold picture with actress Shraddha Ayra. Social media users resorted to trolling the actresses mercilessly. 

Also read -Wow! Anjum Fakih returns back to Kundali Bhagya after her stint in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13”

After maintaining her silence for a long time, Anjum Fakih finally opened up about the issue. In a recent media interaction, the 33-year-old revealed she has developed the superpower of not paying heed to the trolls and criticism.

She also spoke about how performing dangerous stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, helped her to become much “stronger” and more resilient in life.

Speaking to a news portal, Anjum Fakih revealed that she was trolled for her outfit choices, relationship status, and even the viral picture with Sharddha Ayra. Over time, she developed a thick skin over derogatory comments coming her way, not letting the remarks “stress” her out. 

Anjum Fakih shared her love for the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Initially, she revealed losing her confidence over failure to perform the first stunt. Later on, Anjum got a hang of the tasks and excelled in them. 

According to the actress, she performed the “maximum” number of difficult tasks on the show. “I think I have performed the maximum number of stunts. I have become stronger now. I will walk forward with a ‘Khiladi wala attitude’ now. The battle scars from the stunts will be in my memories. It shows that if I can do this, I can do anything in life," said Anjum Fakih.
 

Anjum Fakih and Shraddha Ayra played on-screen sisters on Kundali Bhagya before Anjum had to make an exit to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Not long ago, Anjum bruised her leg while performing a stunt on the Rohit Shetty-hosted show. 

Also read - Exclusive! Anjum Fakih opens up about social media and privacy, saying “I do think some things should be personal but being a part of this industry means..”! Read for more

Sharing a picture of her BFF’s bruised leg on her now-deleted Instagram, stories, Shraddha wrote, “Just a few days into Khatron Ke Khiladi and this is how your leg looks? You are so freaking brave! My warrior Anjum Fakih.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 


    


 

Anjum Fakih Shraddha Arya Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Kundali Bhagya Television TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/24/2023 - 08:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! This is what Sheezan Khan told Abhishek Nigam when the later joined Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul
MUMBAI :Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul team got the worst shock of their lives when it’s lead actress Tunisha Sharma...
Shocking! Rekha's biographer Yasser Usman reveals about former's mysterious relationship with her assistant Farzana, read more
MUMBAI :Veteran actress Rekha is one of the most popular stars in Bollywood. She is not just Bollywood’s most valued...
Katha Ankahee: Revelation! It’s time Aarav meets Viaan
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
OMG! Throwback to the time Hrithik Roshan almost quit acting after his father Rakesh Roshan became the target of a heinous crime
MUMBAI:  Hrithik Roshan is one of the biggest celebrities in the Indian entertainment industry and has given several...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Wow! Shiv’s dedication wins Surilii’s heart once again, Samar’s plan fails
MUMBAI: Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Ishaan and Savi at loggerheads as she is determined to get admission into Bhosle Institute
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
her assistant Farzana
Shocking! Rekha's biographer Yasser Usman reveals about former's mysterious relationship with her assistant Farzana, read more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul
Must Read! This is what Sheezan Khan told Abhishek Nigam when the later joined Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul
Anupama
Kya Baat Hai! From Anupama to Katha Ankahee; check out these Women-centric shows with a strong Female Protagonist
DayaBen on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
MUST READ! Check out the actresses who had auditioned for the role of DayaBen on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Salman Khan
Whoa! From Salman Khan charging Rs 25 Crores/Week in Bigg Boss to Kangana Ranaut charging Rs 1 Crore/episode in Lock Upp, here is what Tv superstars Rupali Ganguly and Hina Khan earn in comparison
Mrinal Navel
Exclusive! “There wasn't any hesitation, but I was very I was like, excited for it because it's such a huge show”, Mrinal Navell aka Kavya Luthra opens up about joining Kundali Bhagya, her character and more!
ROHIT SHETTY
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Rohit Shetty talks about time management between movies and reality shows; reveals who he scolded the most on the show