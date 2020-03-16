Woah! Look who is giving a tough competition to Anupamaa fame Alma Hussein aka Sara in dancing

One new member of the Anupamaa family is Alma Hussein who plays the role of Sara who is also loved.

MUMBAI: Anupamaa has been riding high on the TRP charts with his emotional quotient and gripping storyline. All the characters are loved for their extraordinary performances.

Oh no! Anumapaa's Sara aka Alma Hussein has a unique diction to this thing, Check out

The cast and crew share a great bond off-screen and they often keep sharing pictures and videos of the fun they have.

She is quite active on social media and keeps sharing pictures and videos of herself and they are quite liked on social media.

Recently, we came across a video shared by Alma on her social media. And that has a very cute touch to it.

Check out the video below:

In this video, we can see Alma making a video on a trend and the surprise arrives when her father comes in and starts dancing along with her. The video is too cute for words and we can’t help but marvel at the dancing skills of her father.

Hotness! These ravishingly hot looks of Alma Hussein set some major 'Girl next door' goals

Tell us what you think of Alma’s cute video.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest news and gossip.

