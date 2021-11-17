Woah! Maheck Chahal to play the titular role in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6?

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin has gone on to become a cult show. Every season, the audience cannot wait to see what the TV Czarina has to bring to the audience.

Recently, Ekta Kapoor made an announcement on the Salman Khan hosted TV reality show Bigg Boss 15 of gearing up for the 6th season of her supernatural thriller, Naagin. This announcement left the fans of this series with twinkling eyes and wondering who will play the shape-shifting serpent in the upcoming season. To make it more intriguing Ekta Kapoor herself dropped a hinted that the actress roped in for the show has ‘M’ initial in her name.

Further, she revealed the actress roped in for the show, having a connection with Salman Khan. While many thought it would be Salman Khan's 'Antim' co-star Mahima Makhwana, others also thought it might be Mouni Roy who will be again playing Naagin on the show. But as per the latest reports, actress Maheck Chahal might be seen in Naagin 6. Nothing much has been revealed in terms of the actress’ look or the story.

There are 2 reasons why the actress can be mostly seen on the show.

Maheck was the first runner up of Bigg Boss 5, followed by participating in Bigg Boss Halla Bol aired in 2015. Maheck was last seen in Rohit Shetty hosted stunt-based TV reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Naagin 6 will be premiere on the small screen on January 6, 2022, announced Ekta Kapoor.

