WOAH: Mithun Chakraborty to make EXPLOSIVE STATEMENTS about Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 15! Details Inside…

MUMBAI: Salman Khan and Mithun Chakraborty's camaraderie has always been great and the former never misses a chance to tease him by recalling stories from his younger days. Mithunda considers Salman Khan as his younger brother and the two have been really close.

Mithunda has already arrived on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 to promote his upcoming show. He looked handsome dressed in a black blazer which he teamed up with a pair of jeans. He also sported a cap. He was also accompanied by the hosts of his show, Hunarbaaz, Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

"I don’t trust Salman Khan, he must be waiting for me ke Kab dada aayega Aur main unki leg pulling karunga. I am scared of him a lot. He says and does things which creates fights at my house (laughs). He says stuff and then my wife fights with me (jokes). Kuch bhi karta hai woh aadmi I am scared of him," he said.

When asked about his reaction to meeting Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 15 sets, he said, "The moment I was told we have to go on Bigg Boss I was scared. I love him from the bottom of my heart. He is the most genuine person and has a heart of Gold. People often misunderstand him but I know he is genuine and a sweetheart."

CREDIT: TOI