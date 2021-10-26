Woah! Nia Sharma calls Madhurima Tuli a ‘MAN-BEATER’; Vishal Aditya Singh reacts – “Aur meri kundali mein waisi mil gayi, sorry."

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has always generated many controversies.

From fights, to brewing complications in relationships to friends becoming foes and vice-versa, the show has seen a lot in the lives of contestants. One of the many contestants were Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh. The two had an ugly past and participated in the show.

Who can ever forget Bigg Boss 13's frying pan episode?

We have all known about it since they did Nach Baliye 9. On that show too they had some arguments and later we saw them in Bigg Boss 13. Their ugly fights and arguments left everyone irritated. The limit was crossed when Madhurima Tuli hit Vishal with a frying pan.

Post that she was removed from the show but everyone keeps talking about their ugly fight in every show they go. Recently, we saw in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 how many jokes were made on Madhurima and Vishal's frying pan episode. Vishal is now seen in Ladies Vs Gentlemen show. A promo of the show is out now where we see Vishal talking about Madhurima Tuli.

In the promo Vishal said, "Ek mard point A se point B tak baat karta hai. Ek aurat point A se chhoti A, phir chhoti B, phir badi B aati hai. Yahaan tak baat hoti hai. Kaun baat karta hai raise?"

Nia Sharma then asks him how troubled he was. She asks, "Kitne kalesh dekhe tumne apni zindagi mein?" He spoke about his ugly fight and said, "Mera kalesh Indian television par aaya hai, maalum hai na, aapko?"

Post that Nia Sharma told hosts, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh that, "Itna sataya gaya hai isko. He has got a man-beater jisne sirf isko dukh hi dukh diye hai." Vishal added, "Aur meri kundali mein waisi mil gayi, sorry."

