Woah! Nimrit Kaur Aluwaliah gives an update on her mental health, 'on medication for a year'

MUMBAI: When Nimrit Kaur Aluwaliah was seen in Bigg Boss 16, she instantly became a fan favorite. Being a part of Mandali on the show, she was supported a lot inside the house. She also became the first captain of the show.

She has a lot of fights with Priyanka that got fans attention but outside the house, everything is super chill. The actress recently opened up about her anxiety and stress after her show, Choti Sardaarni was cancelled.

As witnessed during Bigg Boss 16, the actress talked about her mental health. In a recent conversation with the Hindustan Times, she said that her shots took a toll on her health even before she entered the reality show; she was informed that if needed there would be a psychiatrist who would be helping her or others whenever needed.

Since she was inside, she didn't know what was happening outside. After the show was over, she was given constant negative comments that she took sympathy from people. While some supported her others thought it was a public attention. Furthermore, she said that she had no idea that this was being telecasted on national television.

She said, "Even before joining the show, I was told that if there comes a time when things go bad, and I feel the need to speak to the psychiatrist, the team would arrange for it. At least that’s what I was told. Also, I was assured that it won’t be aired. But because I was inside the house, I was not aware that it had been shown to the people outside.”

Asking that was it a breach of trust she replied "momentarily felt so". She continues, “Even in that moment, before initiating the conversation on the show, I did reconfirm if this will remain between me and the show’s team. So one feels betrayed. Maybe the makers wanted to show that it takes courage to speak about mental health... I don’t know.”

Towards the end, she said that she felt sorry for those who felt that she used her mental health as some sympathy thing but she felt the need to honestly say what he had to.

Nimrit Kaur started her career with modeling and in 2018, won the Femina Miss Manipur title. In the same year, she appeared in B Praak's music video Masstaani. Currently, she has taken a break from doing daily soaps. She is currently in buzz for doing Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.

Credits - Pinkvilla