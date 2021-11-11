Woah! Not everyone can like me and not everyone is supposed to have good taste: Urfi Javed on TROLLS

MUMBAI: Urfi Javed is one of the most talked about celebrities especially after she participated in Bigg Boss OTT. She gained immense fame for her fashion sense and clothing when she transformed a garbage bag into a fashionable dress.

While some trolled her, there were others who appreciated her as well. (Also Read: OMG: Urfi Javed gets TROLLED once again; netizens comment ‘iske paas kapdo ki kami hai kya?’)

However, more recently, she has been posting some bold pictures of herself on social media and the masses are giving out statements that she might be doing it for publicity.

She was highly criticised by the netizens for her latest pictures in an animal print dress. And now, after facing a lot of backlashes from the netizens, Urfi Javed recently reacted to the comments in an interview with a media portal.

The Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi said, "Yes, I'm known for my bold outfits and trolls target me a lot. Not everyone can like me and not everyone supposes to have good taste. It's like Vegetarian people don't like Chicken Biryani so they criticize it. So, it's not their fault, it's just they don't know the taste of Chicken Biryani."

Urfi Javed further stated that she shares given and take relationships with trolls. She revealed that she can't use much energy on trolls. She said, "I like to keep it as a 50-50% relationship. I don't want them to do all the work so I should also give them something to talk about. It's my duty to give them something to talk about."

Talking about Urfi Javed, she has acted in TV shows Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

