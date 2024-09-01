Woah: Paras Kalnawat goes on SURGICAL STRIKE on the sets of Kundali Bhagya; here’s how his co-actor Akanksha Juneja responded!

MUMBAI : Kundali Bhagya on Zee TV is one of the most loved shows on Zee TV. The show is a spin-off to Kumkum Bhagya. Kundali Bhagya stars Shraddha Arya in the leading roles.

Paras Kalnawat also plays an integral role in the show. It has been a while that he entered the show and has been entertaining the masses in the role of Rajveer Luthra. The entire cast of the show is often seen bonding and having fun on the sets of the show. Paras is also seen making reels with Shraddha Arya and sharing it on his social media handle.

(Also Read: Kundali Bhagya: Really! Karan compares Nidhi to Preeta praising her motherly love

It is evident that the actor is having a ball of a time on the set of the show.

Paras is very active on social media hand has a massive social media following. He often keeps his fans and followers updated with all what he is upto in his daily life. Along with fun reels and posts, there are also motivational messages that he shares though his social media stories and posts.

Well now Paras shared a fun post on him with a water jet gun and he mentioned going on surgical strike. Aakanksha Juneja, who is his co-actress, saw him coming towards her and she started running to escape from the water jet spray.

Take a look:

(Also Read: Kundali Bhagya: Really! Rajveer is all set to reveal the truth to Karan.

Looks like all the actors have a gala time on the sets and it is not only just work but a lot of fun while shooting too. We must say, that makes the show a success that it is today!

