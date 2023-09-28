Woah! Prince and Prashant get injured, Amardeep and Subhashree compete for the power Astra in Bigg Boss Telugu 7

The nominations process for the fourth week of Bigg Boss Telugu 7 has been completed. Now, the housemates will fight against each other for the Power Astra task, which gives them immunity for a few weeks and special power.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 09/27/2023 - 22:10
PRINCE

MUMBAI:  The nominations process for the fourth week of Bigg Boss Telugu 7 has been completed. Now, the housemates will fight against each other for the Power Astra task, which gives them immunity for a few weeks and special power. The makers released tonight's promo and it gives a glimpse into the task. 

Also read - What! Yarwar Prince performs torture task on Bigg Boss Telugu 7, while Gautham and Shobha get into a heated argument  

Bigg Boss announces fourth Power Astra task. According to the task, whoever has the highest BB coins will win and become a contender for the Power Astra task. Shivaji, Sandeep, and Shobha Shetty are bankers and look after the whole task.

Priyanka, Subhashree, Rathika, Pallavi Prashanth, Amardeep, Gautam, Teja, and Prince Yawar are contending for the fourth Power Astra of Bigg Boss Telugu 7. All the contestants stand in a line and run to press the buzzer. 

However, there's a fight between Subha Shree and Amardeep about who pressed the buzzer first in the promo. Pallavi Prashanth and Prince Yawar are seen getting injured in a task. Amardeep ran and pushed the contestants aside, to which they fell down and got injured. 

Sandeep, Shivaji, and Shobha Shetty have so far won the first three Powerastras of Bigg Boss Telugu 7. The Power Astra task winner will get two weeks of immunity and the fourth housemate of Bigg Boss Telugu 7.

The nomination process that took place in the house on Monday and Tuesday was full and intense with heated arguments, tears, and drama. Gautham accused Shivaji of being biased toward Price. Shubha Shree broke down due to Amardeep's nominations, and Pallavi Prashanth argued with Rathika and Amardeep.

For the fourth week, Subhashree, Rathika, Prince Yawar, Tasty Teja, Priyanka, and Gautham Krishna have been nominated. This weekend one contestant will be eliminated from the show. 

Also read - What! Yarwar Prince performs torture task on Bigg Boss Telugu 7, while Gautham and Shobha get into a heated argument

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 airs on Star Maa at 9 PM daily. It's a one-hour episode from 9 PM to 10 PM. The weekend episode airs at 9:30 PM every Saturday and Sunday. All the episodes of the show are available on digital OTT Disney+ Hotstar to stream.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 

bigg boss Telugu 7 power Astra Star Maa Shivaji Sandeep Shobha Shetty Priyanka Subhashree Rathika Television south TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 09/27/2023 - 22:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Oh No! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actor Mohit Malik reveals his sugar levels dropped due to work stress on sets, “My diet was neglected…”
MUMBAI:  Star Plus’ newly launched show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si talks about an inspirational idea: Winning Against All...
Must Read! Akhil Mishra’s wife Suzanne Bernert opens up about the rumors surrounding 3 Idiots’ actor’s death
MUMBAI:  Actor Akhil Mishra who had been contributing to the acting industry through his television series and movies,...
Anupamaa: Unexpected! Samar’s death results in another enemy for Anupama
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Titli: Team Up! Meghna and Maina to use Garv’s past and kick out Titli
MUMBAI: Star Plus has brought for its audience an unusual and never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. A perfect...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Akka Saheb raises objection over Savi and Shantanu living in the same house
MUMBAI:  Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Anupamaa: Sad! Anupama slips into the dark world of grief after Samar’s death
MUMBAI:  Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Akhil Mishra
Must Read! Akhil Mishra’s wife Suzanne Bernert opens up about the rumors surrounding 3 Idiots’ actor’s death
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mohit Malik
Oh No! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actor Mohit Malik reveals his sugar levels dropped due to work stress on sets, “My diet was neglected…”
Toral
EXCLUSIVE! Toral Rasputra reveals she is excited and nervous at the same time for her upcoming show Dori, shares interesting details about it
Jigyasa
What! Thapki Pyar Ki actress Jigyasa Singh puts an to the rumours of her death, 'Guys I'm alive!'
Surbhi
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Surbhi Jyoti to participate in the show?
Surbhi
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Surbhi Chandna to participate in the show?
Yuvika
Yuvika nears a breakthrough in her quest to find her father’s killer in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj