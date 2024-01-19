Woah! Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra calls Ankita Lokhande and Isha Malviya's behaviour towards Mannara Chopra 'uncivilized'

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 has become the hottest topic of discussion on social media. All eyes are on Salman Khan's show as finale is almost here. The events unfolding in the house have left many shocked. The fights are getting nasty with each passing day.

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 17, we saw a major fight between Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui. The entire house got involved in this fight. As Mannara Chopra tried to protect friend Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande lashed out at her.

Isha Malviya and Ayesha Khan too jumped in and passed some mean comments against Mannara Chopra. On social media, a lot of people expressed disappointment over Ankita Lokhande's behaviour. Now, Priyanka Chopra's mother too has commented on the major fight.

A video of the fight was shared on Mannara Chopra's social media account. The team of the actress shared the video calling out the other contestants as 'shameless'. Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra commented on the video and went OMG!

She further wrote that 'They are behaving uncivilised'. Not just Madhu Chopra, a lot of other celebrities too came out in support of Mannara Chopra. Pooja Bhatt called out Vicky Jain and criticised his comments on Mannara Chopra.

During the fight, Vicky Jain called Mannara Chopra 'cheap' and commented on how she was sitting with Munawar Faruqui. Pooja Bhatt said that it was 'not cool'. Andy Kumar who has been rooting for Mannara Chopra's win also reacted to the videos of Ankita Lokhande and Isha Malviya.

Currently, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mahashetty have secured their place in the Bigg Boss finale. Isha Malviya, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain and Ayesha Khan are up for eliminations.

One of them will get eliminated before the finale week. In today's episode of Bigg Boss 17, we will see that the contestants will have to roast each other in other to entertain the live audience.

