Woah: Pyaar ko badnaam mat karo. Pyaar bhi karo, aur game bhi karo. Season 13 mai hi ek aisa insan tha jisne pyaar bhi kiy aaur game bhi khela – Vishal Kotian compares Karan Kundrra and TEjasswi Prakash’s ‘REALTIONSHIP’ to that of SIDNAAZ!

MUMBAI: season, Bigg Boss has a contestants who become each other’s insepearable BFF’s and some go on to find love in the opposite sex.

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Delnaaz Irani talks about the unfair eviction of Vishal Kotian, says “He was the mastermind of the show and so entertaining; I hope he comes back as a wild card”)

This time we have Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash who appear to have developed strong feelings for one another in the show. In conversation with a media portal, Vishal opened up about many things happening in the BB15 house and his equation with different contestants. In an exclusive conversation with us, when asked his views on Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship in the Bigg Boss 15 house, Vishal Kotian said, “Unka relationship 100% real hai. Pyaar hai ya nahi yeh main nahi khel paunga kyuki pyaar itni jaldi nahi hota aur iss age mein toh nahi hota – hum college mein nahi hai.”

Further talking about Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship, Vishal Kotian added, “Relation real hai, dono ek dusre ko bahot like karte hai, par haa, camera ke liye thodi bahot acting karlete hai. Kyuki woh actors hai thodi conscious hai. Camera ke samne pyaar karne ka experience actually dono ko nahi hai. Toh dono thoda bahot acting kar lete hai ki mai iss angle main aacha dhikhunga, mai iss angle main aachi dhikhungi. Yeh normal hai. Hum actor hote hi aise hai.”

Further talking about Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship, Vishal Kotian said they should make it their strength. The former Bigg Boss contestant stated, “Unki relationship ke wajah se unka game suffer kar raha hai aur agar mai wapas andaar gaya toh unn dono ko yehi bolna chahunga ki pyaar ko badnaam mat karo. Pyaar bhi karo, aur game bhi karo. Season 13 mai hi ek aisa insan tha jisne pyaar bhi kiy aaur game bhi khela. Toh woh sabse bada example hai. Apne pyaar ko strong rakho, apne pyaar ko apna weakness nahi taqat banao. Shiddat se pyaar karo, shiddat se game khelo.”

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Vishal Kotian to return as a wild card?)

CREDIT: Koimoi