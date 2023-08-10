Woah! Rahul Vaidya rewatches his favourite Sanjay Leela Bhansali film for the '300th time', guess the film

Rahul Vaidya is currently enjoying the new phase of his life. The singer, who is a celebrated personality in the showbiz world became father to a baby girl last month. He and his wife Disha Parmar announced the joyous news on social media with their fans, followers, supporters, and colleagues.
RAHUL VAIDYA

MUMBAI:     Rahul Vaidya is currently enjoying the new phase of his life. The singer, who is a celebrated personality in the showbiz world became father to a baby girl last month. He and his wife Disha Parmar announced the joyous news on social media with their fans, followers, supporters, and colleagues. 

The two maintain an active social media presence and when they are not too busy with the little one, they share glimpses of their personal moments. Recently, the new dad shared a glimpse of his late-night movie-watching session.

Yesterday, late at night, Rahul Vaidya uploaded a series of photos on social media. The first photo shows the movie Bajirao Mastani playing on his television screen. Uploading the photo, the singer expressed how much he loves watching the movie. 

His caption reads, "Watching my fav film for some 300th time. Take a bow, Sanjay Leela Bhansali." In the next post, the singer uploaded a video while watching the movie where a teary-eyed Priyanka Chopra is heard telling Rajveer Singh, "Kya kahe srimant, humse hamarein zindagi mang lete, hum aapko khushi khushi dey dete. Par aap toh humse hamara guroor cheen liya." He uploaded it with the caption, "Uffff." Then, the next post shares the famous dialogue, "Kehte hain toote huye sitaro ko dekh lo to tamnaaye puri ho jati hain. Ye do sitaare, khud apni tamanna ke liye toote the." This clip is uploaded with the caption, "Just listen to the damn dialogue. Khatam end!!"

 

The 2015 epic historical romantic drama film, Bajirao Mastani is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It stars a stellar cast which includes, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. The story revolves around the romance between the Maratha general, Bajirao, and Mastani, a warrior princess.

On the personal front, Rahul Vaidya, who is married to actress Disha Parmar welcomed a baby girl into their lives in the last week of September. Their little one arrived on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and came home on Rahul Vaidya's birthday.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

