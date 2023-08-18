Woah! Rakhi Sawant gives it back to Adil Durrani with solid proof, check out the video

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant comes out strongly in her defence after ex-husband Adil Durrani is claiming of her fake pregnancy and miscarriage and even said that she has had her uterus removed and hence cannot become a mother, but the actress begs to differ and goes live on her Instagram to slam Adil and makes her gynecologists speak the truth if she has actually removed her uterus and more.

Rakhi gets emotional while speaking about her and how Adil is defaming her and reveals that she didn't have her uterus removed but got her fibroids taken out that were troubling her during her monthly menstrual cycle, and even revealed that she has kept her eggs frozen with the same doctor and is biologically fit to become a mother.

Adil Durrani who came out of the jail after he was arrested for allegedly physically abusing Rakhi Sawant claimed that he never raised his hands on Rakhi and it was she who forced her on him to get married and even have kids.

Adil even told that he has filed a defamation case against the actress and wants justice. Rakhi and Adil are back at making headlines and it will be interesting to see how this story unfolds.

Meanwhile, netizens have divided themselves, and there are many who believe Adil is speaking the truth and are supporting the man, whereas Rakhi Sawant's fans feels she is the most misjudged actress due to her boldness but is a pure person from heart.

Rakhi has many friends in the industry who like her liveliness, and we wonder if they come out and speak in favour of her. For now the Bigg Boss fame has made her stands clear in her on-going fight with ex-husband, Adil Durrani.

