Woah! Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama is missing this Someone special from the show! Find out who!

Rupali Ganguly is one of the country's top actresses right now and is winning hearts with her performance as Anupama.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 07/06/2023 - 20:34
MUMBAI :Rupali Ganguly is one of the top actresses in the country right now and she is winning hearts with her performance as Anupama Rupali Ganguly shines as Anupama.

The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong.

Exclusive! Rupali Ganguly credits her success to this special person, read on to know more

She has had a celebrated career with conic shows like Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Parvarish, and Sanjeevani and while all of them have taught some great lessons, her role as Anupama definitely takes the cake.

Anupama has been ruling the TV screens for a long time, and fans have been devoted to the storyline and show so much love to the actors and the characters, and they take notice whenever a character is missing from the screens, and something similar has happened with Arvind Vaidya who plays the role of Babuji because he is currently on a trip.

And it seems like Rupali Ganguly is also missing this important character and she took to Instagram to share the details. Check out the post here:

The 82-year-old has now said that he will return from the US in the first week of July and will resume work soon after.

Talking about his US trip, Arvind revealed in an interview, "My son lives with his family in Atlanta and I had applied for leave in January itself, and booked our tickets. My wife and I left for the US on June 4 and at that time, this track had not been planned. I had shot for my episodes and left."

He also said that he would be back to shoot once he is back.

Are you also missing Babuji’s track in the show?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

Must read! Anupamaa actor Arvind Vaidya is missing from the show for quite some time, here's why

 

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 07/06/2023 - 20:34

