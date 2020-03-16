Woah! Sasural Simar Ka fame Manisha Raisinghan returns to showbiz after 5 years with THIS show

Woah! Sasural Simar Ka fame Manisha Raisinghan returns to showbiz after 5 years with THIS show

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 07/28/2022 - 14:27
Woah! Sasural Simar Ka fame Manisha Raisinghan returns to showbiz after 5 years with THIS show

MUMBAI: Manish Raisinghan who became popular with Colors TV show ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ is all set to replace Iqbal Khan who was playing the role of Virat Sethi in the tv show Nima Denzongpa that features Surabhi Das as Nima and Akshay Kelkar as Suresh.

Also Read: Iqbal Khan shares experience of shooting in Indore, visiting food street

Earlier Iqbal was quoted saying as "My track has ended and I would say it was a beautiful journey of six months. The team was great and every time I went on the sets, it was like going to meet some great colleagues and not just shooting." However, the makers now plan to continue with that track. And actor Manish Raisinghan will replace Iqbal.

While Iqbal has moved on to doing another show, Manish will return to the small screen after 5 years. He was last seen in Ek Shringaar-Swabhiman.

Also Read: Manish Raisinghan reveals this interesting detail about his life post marriage

A month back, there were rumours doing the rounds that the show will wrap up soon, but a source from the channel denied it. The source said, "Nima Denzongpa is an interesting show and it has a new team. We have no plans to wrap up the show."

It would be interesting to see how the story unfolds further. Will the makers choose the cliched story plot of showing Virat returning with a new face thanks to plastic surgery? Or will they come up with something better?

 

Television Manish Raisinghan Iqbal Khan Nima Denzongpa Sasural Simar Ka Teen Bahuraaniyaan Ek Shringaar Swabhiman Wanna Have A Good Time TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 07/28/2022 - 14:27

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Dance India Dance Super Moms: Exclusive! Rapper Badshah to grace the show in the upcoming episode
MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters...
Sara Ali Khan misses 'Atrangi Re' days as she wishes costar Dhanush on his Birthday
MUMBAI : In the video, Sara can be seen doing a Bhangra step in front of Dhanush in a south Indian attire on the sets...
Maddam Sir: Excellent! Haseena Malik to help Mahila Police Thana to solve the case but with a twist
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is one of the most popular cop-comedy drama series on small screens. The show stars Gulki...
Wagle Ki Duniya- Nayi Peedhi Ke Naye Kissey: Father’s Love! Rajesh turns restless for Sakhi
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Channa Mereya: Goldie goes against his family, how will Ginni tolerate this?
MUMBAI:Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows...
Shocking! ‘Looks like boring’ netizens on the Deepika Padukone’s look of Pathaan
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Pathaan which has Shahrukh Khan in the leading role has been the talk of the town ever since it...
Recent Stories
SARA
Sara Ali Khan misses 'Atrangi Re' days as she wishes costar Dhanush on his Birthday
Latest Video