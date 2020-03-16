Woah! Sasural Simar Ka fame Manisha Raisinghan returns to showbiz after 5 years with THIS show

MUMBAI: Manish Raisinghan who became popular with Colors TV show ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ is all set to replace Iqbal Khan who was playing the role of Virat Sethi in the tv show Nima Denzongpa that features Surabhi Das as Nima and Akshay Kelkar as Suresh.

Earlier Iqbal was quoted saying as "My track has ended and I would say it was a beautiful journey of six months. The team was great and every time I went on the sets, it was like going to meet some great colleagues and not just shooting." However, the makers now plan to continue with that track. And actor Manish Raisinghan will replace Iqbal.

While Iqbal has moved on to doing another show, Manish will return to the small screen after 5 years. He was last seen in Ek Shringaar-Swabhiman.

A month back, there were rumours doing the rounds that the show will wrap up soon, but a source from the channel denied it. The source said, "Nima Denzongpa is an interesting show and it has a new team. We have no plans to wrap up the show."

It would be interesting to see how the story unfolds further. Will the makers choose the cliched story plot of showing Virat returning with a new face thanks to plastic surgery? Or will they come up with something better?