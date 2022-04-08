Woah! Shehnaaz Gill impresses netizens with her recent mud bath post on Instagram, fans’ reactions are unmissable

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill never fails to impress fans with her social media posts and once again she has left all impressed with her latest clicks. Recently, Shehnaaz took to her Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures in which she was seen draped in mud as she lay down near what looked like a construction site.

The Punjabi heartthrob wore a black t-shirt with matching shorts as she covered herself with mud.

Fans were quick to shower love in the comment section which is now also flooded with red heart emojis. One of the fans joked and called her “Literally down to earth". Another social media user wrote, “Only this munchkin can do this." “Kuch toh baat hai @shehnaazgill main warna khuda Etna khubsurat Dil kis ko deyta hai," a third comment read.

On the work front, Shehnaaz will be next making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Bhaijaan, which will hit the theatres on December 30 this year.

Recently, it was also reported that Shehnaaz will share the screen in the film with Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pedenekar in Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani’s upcoming film.

Credit: News 18