WOAH: Shehnaaz Gill missing from social media from a week stirs up latest twitter hashtag trend - #WemissUShehnaaz

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has made a special place for herself, not only in the industry but in the hearts of her fans too.

(Also Read: Unbelievable! The cost of saree worn by Shehnaaz Gill on the Grand Finale of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ will blow your mind)

Shehnaaz Gill has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment world. The actress, singer, model and performer has garnered a fandom like no other. She has been garnering immense love and praises from fans and the fraternity ever since her Bigg Boss 13 stint. Over the little time of her being in the industry, Shehnaaz has become one of the most loved celebrities on TV. Along with this, she has made a special place in everyone’s hearts and has succeeded in taking a special spot on social media too.

The actress, who enjoys a massive fan following, has become one of the most trending celebrities on Twitter.

It’s been a week since Shehnaaz Gill posted anything on social media and her fans are restless. Twitter saw the latest trend - #WemissUShehnaaz recently. Fans posted several pictures of the Bigg Boss 13 fame and wrote about not getting a glimpse of her.

A user wrote, “Ever had a time when you don’t get a glimpse of @ishehnaaz_gill and feel everything is out of sync? I’m having one of those this week. #ShehnaazGill can make anything into a memorable experience. I miss seeing her smile. Hope she reappears soon. #WeMissUShehnaaz.”

However, a user found a recent photo of Shehnaaz posted by someone and they heaved a sigh of relief.

(Also Read: WOW: Nepali fan gets Shehnaaz Gill’s name tattooed on her NECKLINE!)

CREDIT: TOI