WOAH: Shweta Tiwari takes to social media to share SCINTILLATING PICTURES of herself; her daughter Palak’s REACTION is a MUST WATCH!

MUMBAI: Shweta wowed the audience in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 by revealing her adventurous side whereas Palak has stepped into showbiz. She is delighted at the success of her debut music video and is looking forward to the completion of her first film.

The mother-daughter duo have always ended up winning people's hearts together. Both of them have recently appeared at various events because of Palak's song promotion. Shweta Tiwari stunned everyone with her spectacular weight loss transformation last year. She then went on to create a stir on the internet by posting glamorous pictures.

Recently, the actress has posted more breathtaking pictures on social media, and her daughter Palak Tiwari's reaction to it has captured everyone's attention.

Shweta took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of scintillating pictures. Her pictures have engaged fans and followers and they are going gaga over her beauty. In the pictures, the actress posed in a lovely embroidered off-white lehenga and looked drop-dead gorgeous. She completed her look with statement earrings and a half curly hairstyle.

Captioning her recent post, she wrote, "Confidence looks Gorgeous on you!!!"

Several celebrities couldn't stop themselves from complimenting her pictures. Vineet Raina, Esha Agarwal, and many others complimented the actress but it is her daughter Palak Tiwari's comments that have grabbed the most attention.

Palak flooded her mommy's comment section with her praise-worthy comments. She dropped a series of comments and wrote, 'Style icon', 'Legend behaviour', 'Show them queen', and 'Beauty queen'.

