WOAH: Sunny Leone has a COMPLAIN against Kapil Sharma; the latter gives a HILARIOUS comeback on The Kapil Sharma Show!

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show has many celebrities coming to promote their upcoming projects and looks like this time, the very sizzling and sensational Sunny Leone will be gracing the show.

(Also Read: Audience Perspective: Wow! Did the ‘RRR’ episode boost up the lull in The Kapil Sharma show! Read tweets!)

During the episode, Kapil can be heard telling Sunny, “Aapse kaafi dino baad mulaqat ho rahi hai (We are meeting after so long.)” Sunny replies, “Haan, aap mujhe call nahi karte ho, hi bhi nahi bolte, kuch nahi (Yes, because you don't call me, you don't even say hi to me, nothing).” Kapil then jokes, “Tumhare phone number ka wait karte karte shaadi ki hai (I got married while I was still waiting for you to share your phone number).”

Krushna Abhishek then joins the guests on the stage and asks Mika Singh, “Kanoon mein nahi maante ho kya (You don't believe in law)?” Mika replies, “Maanta hun, kyun nahi maanunga (Obviously I believe in law)” Krushna then pulls his leg and asks him “Kanoon yeh hai ki 21 saal ki umar mein shaadi ho jani chahiye. Aap toh do bar 21 ke ho gaye (According to the law, one should get married by the age of 21. You have turned 21 twice)."

(Also Read: INTERESTING: Nora Fatehi seeks an APOLOGY from Guru Randhawa on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show for ‘THIS’ reason!)

Mika, Toshi and Sharib are currently promoting their upcoming song Pangat, which stars Sunny. Previously, actors Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and filmmaker SS Rajamouli came to the show to promote their upcoming film RRR.

CREDIT: HT