Woah! Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh, and Mansi Srivastava join in for a joyful celebration at Nehalaxmi Iyer's bachelorette party; Check out PICs here!

Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh

MUMBAI: Best friends Surbhi Chandna and Nehalaxmi Iyer are getting ready to tie the knot with their partners shortly as it's wedding season. Nehalaxmi's best friends recently threw the most entertaining bachelorette party for the actress, in honor of her impending wedding.

(Also read: Surbhi Chandna gets emotional over a note penned by a co-star as Sherdill Shergill wraps up the shoot!)

Several celebrities came together for the celebration, including Surbhi Chandna and her partner Karan R Sharma, Kunal Jaisingh and his wife Bharti, Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre, Mansi Srivastava and Kapil Tejwani, and many more. They looked amazing in their exquisite attire.

Surbhi Chandna posted something on social media a few hours ago, sharing it with her fans and followers. Surbhi shared a photo of the enjoyable party in this post, showing the group of best friends dancing and having a great time. Posing together for the photos, the actors look stunning in chic outfits.

Actress Surbhi from Ishqbaaaz shared this photo and made a lengthy caption about their relationship, writing, "A night where we celebrated the Second last in the group @nehalaxmi_A night full of real love, crazy laughs , some raw and genuine tears , breaking the dance floor , celebratory shots so much warmth and wishing well for one another We all stuck around and made efforts to make the group work To the bond that has stayed thick. Parting note - after the shaadis time to attend baby showers From The Last in the Group."

Fans and friends greeted them with love and beautiful remarks as soon as this post was shared. "So nice to meet you all bahut mazza aaya," said Mreenal Deshraj, the actress from Ishqbaaaz, who also attended the party. Nehalaxmi Iyer commented, saying, "Such a beautiful compilation of the beautiful night and the caption is sooo heartfelt. Love you," "I love you," Mansi Srivastava remarked,  "Omg “from the last in the group “ sounds very senti."

Regarding Surbhi Chandna's impending marriage, the actress is ready to wed her longtime partner Karan R Sharma in an opulent wedding. The endearing couple, who have been together for over a decade, will exchange vows in Jaipur on March 1, 2024.

(Also read: Audience Perspective: Is Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar's failing chemistry a reason why the show Sherdil Shergill is going off-air?)

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

Credit- Pinkvilla

