WOAH: Swaran Ghar actress Sangita Ghosh reveals the REASON behind her ABSENCE from social media!

MUMBAI: Last seen in a negative avatar in the supernatural thriller, Divya Drishti, Sangita Ghosh is returning to TV with Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s Swaran Ghar.

Talking about her new show, the actress says, “I play Swaran, who comes from a humble background and is married into an affluent family. Her world revolves around her family. However, there comes a time when she realises that she has to turn over a new leaf. It is not your quintessential daily soap.”

Sangita has struck a fine balance between her personal and professional life. She has been married to Jaipur-based entrepreneur Shailendra Singh Rathore for over a decade and feels fortunate to have an understanding family. She shares, “It’s not that my husband and I don’t quarrel or argue, but he is extremely supportive, and so are my in-laws. I have been shooting in Mumbai for so many years after marriage. He comes to visit me once a month or I go to Jaipur to spend time with him on my off days. That’s how we have managed whenever I have taken up a show.”

Unlike her colleagues, Sangita isn’t on social media, and she likes it that way. She says, “My husband keeps telling me to open an account. But I believe that once you open an account, you get addicted to it. Then you want to see what others are saying and what comments are your post generating. Ab tak, I have kept myself away from it and I am still getting work. I really want to be away for as long as possible. Jab lagega karna hi hai toh kar lenge.”

CREDIT: TOI