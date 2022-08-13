WOAH! Take a look at Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya’s new abode

Shraddha Arya who is popular with her role Preeta in Kundali Bhagya is gearing up for her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 08/13/2022 - 14:13
WOAH! Take a look at Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya’s new abode

MUMBAI:  Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular celebrities in the television industry. The actress has impressed the audience with her role as Preeta in Kundali Bhagya. Apart from entertaining her fans and followers on the small screen, she also treats her fans with glimpses of her personal and professional lives.

A few months back, Shraddha had shared the news that she bought a new property and also gave a glimpse of her house when it was renovating. Now, the actress's beautiful abode is ready and giving a small glimpse of the outdoor of her house, Shradda dropped a few pictures on her Instagram handle.

The Kundali Bhagya actress looks pretty in a blue ethnic outfit. She can be seen posing beside her exquisite nameplate and sharing these snaps.

Speaking about Kundali Bhagya, the show is a spinoff of the popular show Kumkum Bhagya, featuring Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. The show is directed by Sameer Kulkarni, Abhishek Kumar, R. Paul, and Aman Varpe.

On the work front, Shraddha is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The Kundali Bhagya actress shared the big news by posting the photo of a handwritten note from filmmaker Karan Johar, with a golden stamp of Karan’s signature.

