Woah! Take a look at the allegations thrown at each other by Rakhi Sawant and Tanushree Dutta

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani had an ugly separation. They have made various serious allegations against one another. Everyone is giving proofs and things are going dirty. However, Rakhi landed in more trouble after her best friend Rajshree More also turned against her.
MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani had an ugly separation. They have made various serious allegations against one another. Everyone is giving proofs and things are going dirty.

However, Rakhi landed in more trouble after her best friend Rajshree More also turned against her. Now, actress Tanushree Dutta has also entered this fight. She came out in support of Adil Khan Durrani and spoke against Rakhi.

1. Tanushree's claims

Tanushree Dutta held a press conference with Adil and blamed Rakhi for the death of two boys. Tanushree also went on to cite the example of the Me Too movement and said that Rakhi tried to tarnish her image during the time.

2. Tanushree Dutta accused Rakhi of harming her mentally

Tanushree said that tried to mentally harm her. She added that Rakhi sent her a video message and she has a proof.

3. Digging all the past cases

Tanushree will dig out all the past cases of Rakhi and make sure she will not go free this time.

4. A Rs 1000 crores defamation case

Tanushree Dutta has also filed a Rs 1000 crores defamation case for the mental abuse that Rakhi did to her.

5. Rakhi reveals she has all the proofs

Rakhi Sawant said that she has all proofs against Tanushree and she will present every thing in the court. Rakhi also added that she did not trigger this time and Tanushree came in between. She said that Tanushree made cheap allegations.

6. Rakhi claims Adil wants to kill her

Rakhi said that Adil Khan Durrani wants to get her killed. She said she has made sure that Adil's bail gets cancelled.

7. A case against Rajshree

Rakhi Sawant has also filed a case against Rajshree More. It is a Rs 100 crores defamation case.

8. Rakhi reacts to Tanushree's mental abuse allegations

Rakhi Sawant reacted to Tanushree bringing her name in the MeToo case. She said it is of no use bringing up the case after 4 years.

9. Tanushree was replaced by Rakhi 20 years back

Rakhi said that 20 years back Tanushree had left the sets saying that Nana Patekar ji had teased her. She said she came out to support Nana Patekar and Ganesh Acharya as they were innocent.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/01/2023 - 09:45

