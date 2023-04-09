Woah! Take a look at the craze Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan enjoys, fans go into a frenzy

MC Stan’s popularity cannot be described in words. After winning the popular reality show Bigg Boss Season 16, the rapper has been quite active on his social media and has been attending and performing many events.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/04/2023 - 23:03
MC Stan

MUMBAI: MC Stan’s popularity cannot be described in words. After winning the popular reality show Bigg Boss Season 16, the rapper has been quite active on his social media and has been attending and performing many events. 

Also read - Shocking! MC Stan receives massive backlash as his team misbehaves with media; read on to know more

Stan is a sensation on both social media and ground level audiences especially with the youth admiring his style and music. While attending a recent event in Mumbai, Stan got mobbed by his fans with things turned out of control after a while.

While making his way out of an event in Mumbai MC Stan received a grand welcome from his die-hard fans. As he was getting into his car, the mob kept increasing with the fans now going the extreme ways to get a close glimpse of their favorite star. 

They even ended up blocking his car and tried to hold his hand making it extremely difficult for him to escape the situation. In the past, many celebrities have faced such situations with their fans brutally mobbing them to get closer to them or click pictures with them.

For those unaware, MC Stan, born Altaaf Sheikh, adopted the stage name 'Stan' to captivate his fan base. The talented Basti Ka Hasti artist made a bold move by entering the 16th season of Bigg Boss, intending to reveal a different facet of himself and champion the rap culture. 

Initially, he contemplated leaving the show due to the negative atmosphere, but host Salman Khan provided him with the necessary encouragement to persevere for his dedicated fans. 

During his stint on the show, he forged close bonds with fellow contestants like Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Sumbul Touqueer Khan, affectionately referred to as the 'Mandali' (meaning 'group' in Marathi).

The audience started admiring his raw unfiltered personality on the show. The 24-year-old’s dialogues like Shemdi (one who rubs his nose) and “Isme pura ghar jayega tera.” ( You will lose your entire house) became viral all over social media. After much struggle, the social media sensation was finally crowned as the winner of the show.

Also read - Audience Verdict! Netizens feel MC Stan’s overconfidence and attitude is responsible for his failures and downfall post-Bigg Boss

MC Stan is one of the most popular rappers in the industry. He has over 8.91 million followers on his YouTube channel and 10.6 million followers on Instagram. The two of his most successful songs are Basti Ka Hasti and Ek Din Pyar.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 


    
 

MC Stan Bigg Boss 16 altaaf Shaikh Television TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/04/2023 - 23:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2 to enter the 100 Crore club soon
MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana's latest movie, Dream Girl 2, has been a massive hit at the box office since it hit theatres...
Wow! This cute click of trio Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and Sara Ali Khan creates quite a buzz, fans express their excitement
MUMBAI: The lead pair of Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal (2020), Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, were once rumored to be in...
Wow! Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan bags Dinesh Vijan's next, Diler
MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son, and Sara Ali Khan’s brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, is all set to make his...
Woah! Take a look at the craze Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan enjoys, fans go into a frenzy
MUMBAI: MC Stan’s popularity cannot be described in words. After winning the popular reality show Bigg Boss Season 16,...
What! Jawan to have a bigger opening at the box office than Pathaan, reports reveal
MUMBAI: After achieving tremendous success with the biggest-ever Hindi blockbuster Pathaan earlier this year, Shah Rukh...
Baalveer 3: Plans and Plots! Aageel reveals her intentions to Shashmaag
MUMBAI: 'Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
Recent Stories
Ayushmann
Wow! Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2 to enter the 100 Crore club soon
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aishwarya
Entertaining! Aishwarya Khare’s captures THIS Bhagyalakshmi Co-star struggling on sets! Find out who it was!
Pratik
WOW! Pratik Sehajpal's all-white look at the Dahi Handi celebration gives festive vibes, leaving everyone in awe
Krystle
OMG! Krystle D'Souza's latest post with Rithvik Dhanjani takes the internet by storm and makes the fans curious
Romil
OMG! Romil and Dimpy’s chats get leaked against Samar of Anupamaa
Niti
Wow! Niti Taylor reveals how she met her husband and shares details of her love story
Daisy
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Daisy Shah enters as a wild card contestant and gets eliminated on the same day