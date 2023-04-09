Woah! Take a look at the craze Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan enjoys, fans go into a frenzy

MUMBAI: MC Stan’s popularity cannot be described in words. After winning the popular reality show Bigg Boss Season 16, the rapper has been quite active on his social media and has been attending and performing many events.

Stan is a sensation on both social media and ground level audiences especially with the youth admiring his style and music. While attending a recent event in Mumbai, Stan got mobbed by his fans with things turned out of control after a while.

While making his way out of an event in Mumbai MC Stan received a grand welcome from his die-hard fans. As he was getting into his car, the mob kept increasing with the fans now going the extreme ways to get a close glimpse of their favorite star.

They even ended up blocking his car and tried to hold his hand making it extremely difficult for him to escape the situation. In the past, many celebrities have faced such situations with their fans brutally mobbing them to get closer to them or click pictures with them.

For those unaware, MC Stan, born Altaaf Sheikh, adopted the stage name 'Stan' to captivate his fan base. The talented Basti Ka Hasti artist made a bold move by entering the 16th season of Bigg Boss, intending to reveal a different facet of himself and champion the rap culture.

Initially, he contemplated leaving the show due to the negative atmosphere, but host Salman Khan provided him with the necessary encouragement to persevere for his dedicated fans.

During his stint on the show, he forged close bonds with fellow contestants like Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Sumbul Touqueer Khan, affectionately referred to as the 'Mandali' (meaning 'group' in Marathi).

The audience started admiring his raw unfiltered personality on the show. The 24-year-old’s dialogues like Shemdi (one who rubs his nose) and “Isme pura ghar jayega tera.” ( You will lose your entire house) became viral all over social media. After much struggle, the social media sensation was finally crowned as the winner of the show.

MC Stan is one of the most popular rappers in the industry. He has over 8.91 million followers on his YouTube channel and 10.6 million followers on Instagram. The two of his most successful songs are Basti Ka Hasti and Ek Din Pyar.

