WOAH! Talat Aziz, Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, and Shaan burst into laughter on Kapil Sharma’s comment - “Aap dono kitna bhi taiyaar ho jaao.. girlfriend toh Anup Jalota ke bhaagya mein hi hai."

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is renowned for his sense of humour and comic timing.

There are many celebrities who grace his show and are left with ribtickling laughter and we must say, he has quite the admiration of the industry. (Also Read: GOSSIP! Is ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ losing its charm because of these reasons?)

In an upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, host Kapil will be seen cracking some hilaious jokes and renowned singers Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, Talat Aziz, and Shaan will be the special guests.

Recently, there was a video which was released. It opened with Post Ka Postmortem segment, Kapil showed a picture of Ghazal singers Talat Aziz and Pankaj Udhas to his guests. The two were dressed up in traditional garb and posed for the camera with large smiles on their faces. There was a comment on it, “Aap dono kitna bhi taiyaar ho jaao.. girlfriend toh Anup Jalota ke bhaagya mein hi hai."

After reading the comment, all the guests bursts into laughter while Talat was struck speechless and Sonu couldn't help but applaud. The promo is also set to witness other funny gags by Kiku Sharda and Bharti Singh. The popular comedienne arrives dressed as Kamo Bua and announces that she is going to get married.

Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, and others have appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show so far in the new season. Singers like Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, and Kumar Sanu have also appeared on the show.

