Woah! Tehelka Bhai’s grand welcome from his wife grabbed everyone’s attention after his eviction from Bigg Boss 17; Netizens say ‘Gazab’

MUMBAI: Sunny Arya, popularly known as Tehelka Bhai, recently got into a physical fight on the show. He has been kicked out of the Bigg Boss 17 house as a result. Sunny's wife is seen welcoming him in a video that is currently trending on social media.

Sunny's wife, who was seen dancing to mere Saiyaan Superstar, gave him a hearty welcome. Social media is currently buzzing with the video. After watching the video, some online users said, “Wild card me entry honi chahiye ap dono ki.” Another one said, “Bb se nikala gaya h jeetkar nahi aa raha.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 17: What! Khanzaadi and Abhishek Kumar kissed under the blankets? Netizens react on viral video

" Aap jaisi wyf hoto bande ko koi gum ho hi nahi sakta, God bless Khush Rahe Humesha," said the third. "Ab Lgta hai Tahalka ji ki Pitai hona band ho jayegi," stated the fourth. "Agar ye hoti bigboss me to dhamal hota trp ka bhuchall hota," said the fifth. One of them said, ‘Gazab.’

On November 29, Sunny became unreasonably upset at Abhishek. Arun Mahashetty and Isha Malviya got into a heated quarrel. Abhishek stepped in and supported Isha. Abhishek began to defend Isha from Arun, which infuriated Sunny, who then seized Abhishek by his vest. Sunny was always screaming at Abhishek, and he even pushed him. Sunny has gone aggressively and getting physical.

Due to her low audience vote total, high court lawyer Sana Raees Khan was ultimately eliminated from the Bigg Boss house. Sana spoke with the media shortly after the eviction and shared details about her time living in the home. Sana admitted that she deserved to be in the house and that she had a lot of potential to succeed. Sana even admitted that her late understanding of the game harmed her performance.

Throughout her time there, Sana was frequently called the "most confused" person in the house. Sana responded as follows when questioned about the housemates' choice of title, "Almost everyone is confused in the house. Khaanzaadi and Anurag (Dobhal) are confused if they want to live in the house. Isha is confused between Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar."

Also read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Kya Baat Hai! Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt continue to be the top most popular contestants of the show ; Mannara Chopra enters the list

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- DNA