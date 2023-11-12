Woah! Tehelka Bhai’s grand welcome from his wife grabbed everyone’s attention after his eviction from Bigg Boss 17; Netizens say ‘Gazab’

On November 29, Sunny became unreasonably upset at Abhishek. Arun Mahashetty and Isha Malviya got into a heated quarrel. Abhishek stepped in and supported Isha. Abhishek began to defend Isha from Arun, which infuriated Sunny, who then seized Abhishek by his vest.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/11/2023 - 10:37
Tehelka

MUMBAI: Sunny Arya, popularly known as Tehelka Bhai, recently got into a physical fight on the show. He has been kicked out of the Bigg Boss 17 house as a result. Sunny's wife is seen welcoming him in a video that is currently trending on social media.

Sunny's wife, who was seen dancing to mere Saiyaan Superstar, gave him a hearty welcome. Social media is currently buzzing with the video. After watching the video, some online users said, “Wild card me entry honi chahiye ap dono ki.” Another one said, “Bb se nikala gaya h jeetkar nahi aa raha.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 17: What! Khanzaadi and Abhishek Kumar kissed under the blankets? Netizens react on viral video

" Aap jaisi wyf hoto bande ko koi gum ho hi nahi sakta, God bless Khush Rahe Humesha," said the third. "Ab Lgta hai Tahalka ji ki Pitai hona band ho jayegi," stated the fourth. "Agar ye hoti bigboss me to dhamal hota trp ka bhuchall hota," said the fifth. One of them said, ‘Gazab.’

On November 29, Sunny became unreasonably upset at Abhishek. Arun Mahashetty and Isha Malviya got into a heated quarrel. Abhishek stepped in and supported Isha. Abhishek began to defend Isha from Arun, which infuriated Sunny, who then seized Abhishek by his vest. Sunny was always screaming at Abhishek, and he even pushed him.  Sunny has gone aggressively and getting physical.

Due to her low audience vote total, high court lawyer Sana Raees Khan was ultimately eliminated from the Bigg Boss house. Sana spoke with the media shortly after the eviction and shared details about her time living in the home. Sana admitted that she deserved to be in the house and that she had a lot of potential to succeed. Sana even admitted that her late understanding of the game harmed her performance.

Throughout her time there, Sana was frequently called the "most confused" person in the house. Sana responded as follows when questioned about the housemates' choice of title, "Almost everyone is confused in the house. Khaanzaadi and Anurag (Dobhal) are confused if they want to live in the house. Isha is confused between Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar."

Also read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Kya Baat Hai! Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt continue to be the top most popular contestants of the show ; Mannara Chopra enters the list

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- DNA

 

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/11/2023 - 10:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Animal: Tripti Dimri opens up on her parent's reactions to intimate scenes in the film; Says ‘My parents got a little taken aback’
MUMBAI: Triptii Dimri revealed that her parents were "astonished" to see her intimate scenes in Animal. The actress's...
OMG! Ronit Roy opens up on selling his cars to pay staff during the COVID-19 pandemic; Says ‘Akshay Kumar, Karan, Amitabh Bachchan sir, not only stayed but without services, they paid’
MUMBAI: Actor Ronit Roy, who also owns a security company, claims that the COVID-19 pandemic was difficult for his...
Oh No: Ninad suffers from memory loss, refuses to recognize Savi in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin!
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television. The show which stars...
Hawwt! These pictures of actress Nikkii Galrani are too hot to handle
MUMBAI: Actress Nikkii Galrani is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in acting space.  She is one such...
Hotness Alert! Bidita Bag is here to slay your hearts with her hot and sexy looks
MUMBAI: Indian actress Bidita Bag is mostly known for her appearance in socio-political movies and has worked mostly in...
Anupamaa: Oh No! Kinjal brings new complications for Anupama from the US
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Tripti
OMG! Animal: Tripti Dimri opens up on her parent's reactions to intimate scenes in the film; Says ‘My parents got a little taken aback’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Karan
Aww! Karan Kundrra reveals the one thing he cannot do without Tejasswi Prakash; the actress reveals one thing that is constant that Karan does during a party
Adhik Mehta
EXCLUSIVE! Adhik Mehta opens up on how life has changed after bagging Star Plus' show Anupamaa, shares about his journey in the TV industry and much more
Rachana Mistry
EXCLUSIVE! Rachana Mistry on romancing Iqbal Khan in Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: He is the epitome of all this and I didn't have any hesitation performing romantic scenes with him as he made me really comfortable
Roopa
Hot Pics! Here are times actress Roopa Rayappa raised temperature with her hot looks
MANNARA CHOPRA
Wow! Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra extends heartfelt support to Mannara Chopra's Bigg Boss 17 journey
Disha
Whoa! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dayaben aka Disha Vakani’s net worth will surprise you, read on to know more