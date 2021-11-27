Woah! Terence Lewis screams out seeing Nora Fatehi in India's Best Dancer 2

MUMBAI: The promo for the upcoming episode of India's Best Dancer season 2 shows how show judge Terence Lewis had eyes only for Nora and even forgot to escort his co-judge Malaika Arora.

Terence then gets up to escort Nora to the stage while Malaika walks up all by herself. Geeta again points out, “You didn't leave Malaika!” Terence gestures that he forgot to do that and says in his defence, “Malaika, I am so distracted with your dress that I kept looking at you.” Maniesh jumped in and told Terence to prove his truth by keeping his hand on the ‘Geeta’.

In another segment, Malaika asked Nora if she missed Terence. Nora had earlier shot a few episodes with Geeta and Terence. Nora replies, “Of course I missed him. It always feels so nice to dance with professional artists. It feels so good.” Terence thanked her and held her hand. Looking at the two of them, Geeta and Malaika held each other's hands with Maniesh also joining the two women to feel “compassionate”.

Later, a woman from among the audience brings handmade laddoos and Nora brings cupcakes for Terence. As Terence holds a laddoo and a cupcake in each hand and is seen making up his mind about which one he should eat, Nora says, “Rukja, soch ke khao (Wait, think and then eat).”

