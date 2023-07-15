Woah! The Kapil Sharma Show fame Atul Parchure reveals the complications he faced amid the treatment of his cancerous tumor

MUMBAI: Veteran Bollywood, television and Marathi actor Atul Parchure, who is known for his roles in The Kapil Sharma Show, has revealed that he is suffering from cancer. The 56-year-old left the industry and fans were shocked when he opened up about his diagnosis.

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! Atul Parchure, Dincy Vira and Parth Shukla roped in for Abzy Cool's next

Atul Parchure, a known name in the TV industry, said that the wrong treatment had worsened his condition. Recalling his battle with cancer, the Comedy Nights With Kapil star said his health deteriorated after he underwent treatment.

He went down memory lane and talked about the first symptoms he suffered before he consulted a doctor. Atul revealed that he went to Australia with his family members. He was not able to eat anything since a few days. He felt nauseous and had a feeling that something was wrong. Although his brother gave him medicines, it didn't help him. He got an ultrasonography done after consulting several doctors. The doctor told him that he had a five cm long tumor in his liver and it was cancerous. When asked if he would recover or not, he replied in affirmative.

The treatment had an adverse impact on Atul's health. While his surgery got delayed, the actor lost out on projects as well. He revealed that his first treatment after cancer diagnosis went wrong. He faced issues as his pancreas was affected. He could not walk and used to fumble while speaking. The doctor asked him to wait for a month and a half. They informed him that he could get jaundice for years and his liver could turn watery if they performed the surgery. They even said that he would not survive. He ended up changing his doctor later, taking required medication.

Also read - Atul Parchure and Anand Goradia join the cast of Big Magic's Akbar Birbal

The actor, who shares a close association with Kapil's team, said that he could joined them on The Kapil Sharma Show international tour due to his heath. He concluded by assuring that he will be getting to know soon if his health is improving.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Filmi Beat