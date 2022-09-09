WOAH! TV actors who rose to stardom hailing from small towns in India

MUMBAI: The Hindi TV industry is a vast industry and one of the most entertaining industries we have. Today, we will be having a look at some of the actors who hail from a small town but have made it big in the TV industry. From Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, Shaheer Sheikh, Kapil Sharma and more, today, these celebs are not just recognised in the cities but in villages and also outside India.

The Kapil Sharma Show host, Kapil Sharma, hails from Amritsar. He comes from a very humble background. He started out as a singer and went on to do comedy shows. Today, Kapil is a household name and has done several tours of his show.

If we are asked to describe Divyanka Tripathi, we will call her true Desi beauty. Divyanka is from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Divyanka is one of the most popular actresses on TV today.



Shaheer Sheikh hails from Kashmir as well. He has done his schooling in Jammu too before heading to Pune for college and further studies. Shaheer Sheikh is one of the best actors we have on Indian television today. He has a huge fanbase across the globe.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and now, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 beauty Rubina Dilaik is ruling all the reality TV shows and how! The actress began her career as Radhika in Chotti Bahu in 2008. She is currently one of the top actresses on TV. Rubina hails from the beautiful city of Shimla.

Just like Rubina Dilaik, her Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki costar Vivian D'Sena also hails from smalltown. Yes, you read that right. The Sirf Tum actor is from Ujjain. He is best known for his role of Abhay Raichand in Pyaar Kii Yeh Ek Kahaani and as Rishabh Kundra in Madhubala Ek Ishq Ek Junoon.



Shivangi Joshi is one of the prettiest actresses we have in the industry. She is best known as Naira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which gave her worldwide fame. Shivangi is from Dehradun. She was recently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.



Shashank Vyas is best known as Jagya in the popular TV show Balika Vadhu. The actor also hails from Ujjain, a small town in Madhya Pradesh. Shashank was last seen in Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop.



Namik Paul started his career as a journalist and eventually ventured into modelling. He made his debut with Qubool Hai. Namik is best known for essaying Shravan Malhotra in Ek Duje Ke Vaaste and Shiv Kapoor in Ek Dewaana Tha. Namaik hails from Dehradun.

