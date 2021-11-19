Woah: Urfi Javed yet again has the attention of NETIZENS, this time for her BELLY DANCE MOVES!

MUMBAI: Threatening and Shaming celebrities and influencers for their clothing has started to rise on social media, given that they can directly send a message to them. Similar thing happened to Bigg Boss OTT fame Urvi Javed.

The actress keeps sharing her jaw-dropping photos on Instagram and flaunts her OOTD. Taking to Instagram, she keeps posting outlandish and attention-getting dress choices, however, this time she is in news for attempting belly dancing in one of the Instagram posts. Showing off her flat tummy, she grooved to Pocket Rocket by Cochise, leaving fans in awe of her.

Seen in a floral printed crop top and multi-coloured printed skirt, she styled her look with silver accessories. The Meri Durga actress penned in the caption, “So I tell her wait !! #reels #reelkarofeelkaro #reelitfeelit.” The video opens with Urfi taking the camera close to her face, followed by shifting the camera to her belly, as she smoothly performs a bit of belly dancing. Netizens praised her and the video instantly garnered comments such as, "Sexy", "nice", "hot","Nice look and dance and eyes," and a few also dropped some emojis.

Though the Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania actress immediately deleted the video, one of the Instagram users, happen to have it on his account.

Credit: SpotboyE