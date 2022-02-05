WOAH: Vanraj’s BIG TAUNT to Anupamaa pushes her to RE-CONSIDER marrying Anuj!

MUMBAI: Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to family equations.

Also read - Anupama: Amazing! Kavya compliments Anupama while Baa and Vanraj are irked by her

Anuj and Anupama are getting happily in the Shah House. Anuj pulls Anupama away from everyone to spend some quality time with her alone. Anupama blushes and she loves it when Anuj does this.

Anuj pulls Anupama close and plants a kiss on her forehead. Anupama blushes and hugs Anuj tight for a long time. Anuj and Anupama make romantic advances towards each other and are very happy to be together.

Also read Oh No: Anuj and Anupamaa POSTPONE their MARRIAGE PLANS!

It was earlier seen that Vanraj tried all his ways to stop Anuj Anupama's engagement but the engagement is finally done.

Now Vanraj has lost all hope when he gets to see everyone in Anupama's room celebrating the Shaadi Ka Mahul.

When Anupama while dancing gets her ring out of the finger.

And this is the time when Vanraj comes in the nick of time and holds the ring from falling down. Vanraj says Anupama cannot handle a small ring then how is she going to handle her marriage with Anuj.

Anupama worries hearing out Vanraj as this time what Vanraj is saying is true.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Credit: Serial Gossip