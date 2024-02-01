Woah! Vijayendra Kumeria shares a BTS moment of an upcoming fight sequence from Teri Meri Doriyaann; says ‘102 degree ka phatka…’ (Watch Video)

MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann on Star Plus has been doing amazingly well for itself. The show is placed on a timeslot which is not a primetime and yet it has managed to come in the top numbers on the BARC list. The show features Vijaendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar as Angad and Sahiba.

The show has smitten the audience and has come to know about the pulse of the viewers of how they like watching mystery. The makers are weaving the story in a way which keeps all of these elements intact and the audience on the edge of their seats.

Vijayendra has been seen performing some high voltage stunts. He has an enormous social media following and he keeps his readers updated on the latest happenings about his routines along with interesting BTS moments from his show.

Vijayendra was seen performing another interesting scene and he took to his Instagram handle to share it with his fans. He also mentioned an interesting message about the upcoming fight sequence.

Take a look:

Isn’t that interesting? What are your thoughts on this upcoming sequence?

Teri Meri Doriyaann has constantly been churning out interesting tracks which are filled with mystery, suspense and drama.

