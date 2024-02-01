Woah! Vijayendra Kumeria shares a BTS moment of an upcoming fight sequence from Teri Meri Doriyaann; says ‘102 degree ka phatka…’ (Watch Video)

Vijayendra was seen performing another interesting scene and he took to his Instagram handle to share it with his fans. He also mentioned an interesting message about the upcoming fight sequence.
Vijayendra

MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann on Star Plus has been doing amazingly well for itself. The show is placed on a timeslot which is not a primetime and yet it has managed to come in the top numbers on the BARC list. The show features Vijaendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar as Angad and Sahiba.

The show has smitten the audience and has come to know about the pulse of the viewers of how they like watching mystery. The makers are weaving the story in a way which keeps all of these elements intact and the audience on the edge of their seats. 

(Also Read: Teri Meri Doriyaann: Wow! Angad and Sahiba gets Junoon-E-Dil diamond

Vijayendra has been seen performing some high voltage stunts. He has an enormous social media following and he keeps his readers updated on the latest happenings about his routines along with interesting BTS moments from his show.

Take a look:

Isn’t that interesting? What are your thoughts on this upcoming sequence?

Teri Meri Doriyaann has constantly been churning out interesting tracks which are filled with mystery, suspense and drama.

Show your excitement to watch this show and your love for Angad and Sahiba in the comments section below! 

(Also Read: Teri Meri Doriyaann: Wow! Garry has a big change of heart, rushes to save the Brar family

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information on your favourite television shows, Hindi news and OTT projects. Stay tuned to this space for more updates on your favourite Bollywood and television celebrities. 

