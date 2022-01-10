WOAH: When you come out of this house I'll never want to be treated with someone with an aggression like yours – Geeta Kapur to Umar Riaz on Bigg Boss 15

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss had announced that the decision of his eviction will be taken by the BB 15 audience.

Now, as per the makers, viewers of BB 15 decided to vote him out of the show. However, before the result was announced, the episode saw 7 celebrities joining in host Salman Khan on the show as a panel members.

While the discussion was on popular choreographer and TV show judge, Geeta Kapur, who came in to support Nishant Bhat spoke to Umar Riaz and shared her opinions about him. She requested Salman that she has something to tell Umar and Geeta then commented on the latter's profession. She even compared his aggression with his profession and stated that his aggression is inherent.

Geeta said, "He said that his profession is of a surgeon and I would like to tell you Umar when you come out of this house I'll never want to be treated with someone with an aggression like yours. Mere andar woh darr baith gaya, because you lose your patience. You don't understand what you are doing at that point of time. Its a very disturbing fact that you are in a profession that needs a calm mind, you have to take critical decisions during a surgery, which you can't take with such an aggressive attitude. So for me I feel very bad for you because I wish you were not like this. The Umar Riaz I've seen in this house mere bharosa uth jaayega from this profession and it's never late to change that attitude."

Umar in his defense stated that as a doctor when they perform surgeries or duties they are a complete different people. The moment they wear the white coat they attitude changes.

