Woh Toh Hai Albelaa actor Shaheer Sheikh congratulates these real heroes for the risk they take, check it out

MUMBAI: Shaheer Nawaz Sheikh is one of the well-known faces of the Tv industry. He has impressed fans with his performance in shows like Kya Mast Hai Life, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, and many more. The actor has a huge fan following on social media where he keeps sharing interesting posts for his online family.

Also read - Check out the adorable daddy moments of Shaheer Sheikh

Currently, the actor can be seen winning hearts in the Star Bharat show ‘Woh Toh Hai Albelaa’ with the lead actress Hiba Nawab who is famous for her Sab TV show ‘Jijaji Chhat Par Hai’.

Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab’s pair-up is doing wonders in the show. The actor is active on social media where he shares some amazing and insightful things about his personal life and the show.

Fans of Shaheer Sheikh and the show are always looking forward to his updates and Shaheer never fails to entertain the fans.

Recently Shaheer appeared in a music video with Erica Fernandes and we all know how much everyone loves to see them together.

Idolizing stars from serials and movies is one thing, but not a lot of people appreciate the real heroes of society. This time, Shaheer Sheikh posted a picture of firefighters, spreading the message about how they risk their lives to save other people.

Shaheer was talking about an incident that happened earlier in Shastri Nagar of Andheri West, Mumbai, where a fire started and spread across the building.

The caption of the post is noteworthy as it reads, “Filled with so much gratitude, respect, and reverence for these real heroes. Last night when the fire had spread across a building in Andheri West Shastri Nagar, Mumbai, the firefighters reached in time and ensured that the fire came under control and helped evacuate people from the building. The on duty cops from the Oshiwara police station had also reached the location and were helping people evacuate the building. We were all doing our bit because our families were stuck, but the firefighters and the cops took the onus to protect everyone there. To be able to assist alongside such professionals and eventually reunite with my family was an emotional roller coaster. I just want to thank the #mumbaifirebrigade and @mumbaipolice for their sincere and heroic efforts to save lives.”

Check out the post below:

All our love and respect to the real heroes of society who risk so much for us and sacrifice so much for us.

Also read - WOW! Shaheer Sheikh takes a break from Woh To Hai Albelaa; here's what he is doing these days

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.