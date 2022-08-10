Woh Toh Hai Albelaa is all set to showcase some exciting episodes for its fans!

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 10:30
MUMBAI:Woh Toh Hai Albelaa has an interesting lineup this week! This week, Sayuri prays to God to save her from Vikrant. Kuku is leading Kanha to find Sayuri in Vikrant’s house. Sayuri escapes from band darwaza by putting spray in Vikrant’s eyes. Kanha gets shocked as he sees Sayuri in Vikrant’s house but Vikrant comes in the middle and takes Sayuri from Kanha, at gunpoint. Kanha steals a bike and starts chasing Vikrant.


Kanha tries to stop Vikrant but he speeds up the car. However, the car gets out of control and it bumps into some trees. Kanha rescues Sayuri from a car accident and the car gets blasted. Rashmi feels the threat of Sayuri, and informs everyone that she tried to kill Sayuri. Kanha gets Sayuri to the house.

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sun, 02/26/2023 - 10:30

