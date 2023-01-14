Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Co-stars Dharti Bhatt and Karanveer Mehra get into a BIG misunderstanding over a Tea-Bag

Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from Woh Toh Hai Albelaa. We see that Karanveer plays the character of Vikrant and Sayuri has to essay the role of Sachi, while living with him.
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the show. Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering TV news from your favorite tv shows to your screens so you’ll don’t miss out on the happenings around them! Woh Toh Hai Albelaa has been entertaining the audience for quite some time now. The pair of Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab is loved by the masses.

We know that audience diligently waits to capture every episode of Woh Toh Hai Albelaa on their TV screens and get engrossed in the plot.

However, we are of the opinion that our readers enjoy knowing what goes on behind the scenes and around their favorite TV stars just as much.

Similarly, now we came across a clip from the sets.

We see that Karanveer plays the character of Vikrant and Sayuri has to essay the role of Sachi, while living with him.

Karanveer posted a story with co-star Dharti Bhatt and looks like they both had some misunderstanding about a tea-bag!

Check it out!

We are so glad that some of our favorite TV stars get along so well off camera too!

So, what do you think of this duo’s creativity?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Meanwhile on the show, we see that Kanha comes across Saachi who looks exactly like Sayuri and Kanha has to decode this mystery and find out who Saachi actually is.

Sayuri wants to go back to Kanha and is hurting when she has to hurt him and lie about being Sachi but once again, she scolded him over trying to convince him that she is Sachi and Vikrant’s wife.

Later, Vikrant is pretty happy over Sayuri having scolded Kanha and asked him to leave. Now in the upcoming track, when Sayuri and Vikrant are in a temple, Vikrant has an unpleasant surprise for Sayuri when he calls Kanha her first husband.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates about what goes on BTS on your favorite shows.

About Author

