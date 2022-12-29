Woh Toh Hai Albelaa’s Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab have a SPECIAL Birthday wish for This co-star

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the show. Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering TV news from your favorite tv shows to your screens so you’ll don’t miss out on the happenings around them! Woh Toh Hai Albelaa has been entertaining the audience for quite some time now. The pair of Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab is loved by the masses.

The audience diligently waits to capture every episode of Woh Toh Hai Albelaa on their TV screens.

However, we are of the opinion that our readers enjoy knowing what goes on behind the scenes and around their favorite TV stars just as much.

A clip from the sets:

Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab wish Karanveer Mehra on his birthday in this unique avatar.

Hiba is an excellent singer and her special wish must've brought a smile to Karanveer's face too!

The stars get along well behind the camera too.

Meanwhile on the show, we see that Kanha comes across Saachi who looks exactly like Sayuri and Kanha has to decode this mystery and find out who Saachi actually is. She asks him if he came back to see Dr. Vikrant and Kanha nods his agreement.

Soon, Dr. Vikrant comes there too and asks the reason behind Kanha’s visit and he tells him that he came for his keys and for thanking him as he saved his life.

On the other hand, Saroj breaks down worrying about Kanha when she sees Sayuri’s papers lying in his room.

