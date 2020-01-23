WOHA!! Sidharth Shukla is the first contestant to be locked in the house with his ex-lovers

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla is one of the most popular and loved contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Since day one the actor has left his mark on the show, though he is known for the wrong reasons. One of the major problems with the actor is his temper issues. Time and again, he has got a warning from Salman Khan and Bigg Boss.

Now, as we all know, in spite of all this, the actor has a massive fan following and his fans keep running the hashtags online, and the actor starts trending online.

The actor is quite famous outside the house and has a massive fan following, and is loved by the audience. Now, Sid has become the first contestant to have been locked in the house with his rumoured lovers.

One of Sidharth’s fans shared a picture where he is seen sitting surrounded by his rumoured girlfriends. In the picture, you can see how he is surrounded by Rashami and Shefali who were rumoured to be in a relationship with him. Speaking about Aarti Singh, there were reports doing the rounds that before they entered the house they might have been dating.

Well, there is no doubt that Sidharth is a ladies’ man and he is quite popular among everyone.

