Women have the power to lead the country says Kartik Purnima lead actress Poulomi Das

MUMBAI: Poulomi is a Model turned Actress, she is pretty much elated being a part of Daily soaps. She is best known for her negative role as “Baby” in Suhani Si Ladki. Poulomi is not only confident on-screen with her role* but quite buoyant in real life as well. She adores her melanin and often confidently talks about how she has been overcoming the stereotypical settings since childhood. Poulomi’s parents are her biggest support system, from her journey as a Model to Television her parents never lost faith in her.

Poulomi shares her words of courage for all those women who feel dejected due to the stereotypes in society, "I want to wish all of us Happy International Women's Day, Today we are everywhere where we wanted to be, doing everything we wanted to do. We were given this life because we are smart, strong and brave to live it. We know how to achieve our dreams, but in India as well as a lot of developing countries many women are not where they need to be. Education is the most important thing for us and secondly, our families support. It is my request that, Educate your girls, Support their dreams, talk to them more often. Women have the power to lead the Country. This Women's Day support equality!"

Television welcomes Poulomi Das to rule the fraternity with her impeccable acting and spellbinding beauty. The TV industry is changing their “Ideal Lead Actress” stereotype and introducing fresh faces that are not only destroying the obscure norms but proving the society wrong by all means. With the serial “Kartik Purnima”, Poulomi is surely breaking the rigid stereotypes and winning hearts. The more of Poulomi on-screen shall change millions of perspectives that derive from Racial Discrimination in our Country.