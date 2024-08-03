This women’s day I want to celebrate it with my mother: Varsha Hegde

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/08/2024 - 14:10
Varsha

MUMBAI: “Kiss Ishq N Konnections” (KINK) season 1 winner Varsha Hegde says every day should be dedicated to honouring women. Speaking on the occasion of International Women’s Day, which is observed on March 8, she said, “I feel Women’s Day should be celebrated every day because being a woman is a blessing as you have the power to create another human being.”
 
She added that it is one of the strengths of a woman. She further said, “I believe in celebrating women every day, and this women’s day, I want to celebrate it with my mother. She brought me into this beautiful world, and it’s her strength that she passed on to me.”
 
Varsha feels that women's empowerment is slowly going beyond conversations and is becoming a reality. She said, “At some places it is a completely women-empowered place, but at other places action lacks, there are just words. Currently, men and women have equal privileges because times and situations have changed.”
 
"We now have a lot of women centric movies and performances that are getting appreciated. Being a woman itself is very strong. You are mentally so strong that you can handle any situation by being resilient, determined, focused, and being there,” she ended.

