Women’s Day Special! From Hina Khan to Tejasswi Prakash; These women have paved successful paths for themselves, check out

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Telly world. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, we thought why not take a glimpse down the journey of some amazing women from the TV industry who have left us proud.

It is International Women’s Day today and who would we be, if we didn’t acknowledge the power of women and the progress they have made over decades!

Women don’t have to walk shoulder to shoulder with men anymore because they realize their own place in the world and it is so distinct, beautiful and outright crucial.

Here we have some women from the TV industry who have come a long way and paved their paths so clearly that you can’t help but salute their confidence and zeal.

1. Hina Khan:

Hina has had a momentous journey here that spanned from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and now, she has been part of crucial projects, reality shows, films and even extended up to the Cannes Red Carpet. The audience loves her and her strength.

2. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya:

This beautiful, talented lady has become a fan favorite and is most recognized for her role in Starplus’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as Ishita. She found her love and partner in Vivek Dahiya and they have been together ever since. Divyanka shares a love for bikes and fitness and the fans now await to see her presence back on-screen.

3. Erica Fernandes:

Erica who is most famous for her role in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi as Sonali Bose is a successful woman and a beauty who knows what she is doing when it comes to styling. She has been part of many films of Southern Indian Cinema and the fans await her upcoming projects eagerly.

4. Jennifer Winget:

Jennifer began working at a very young age and went onto star in films like Kuch Na Kaho as a child artist. Over time, her career comprised projects like Saraswatichandra, Dill Mill Gayye, Beyhadh, Code M and the audience hails praises over every single one of her acts.

5. Shivangi Joshi:

This young actress is an inspiration to youth and became well known after her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Naira Goenka. Now, the actress has decided to explore more mediums and will be seen in Jab We Matched.

6. Tejasswi Prakash:

Another successful name and someone who exudes power and confidence; Tejasswi is the perfect mixture of beauty with brains and has come a long way. She currently stars in Naagin 6 which is one of the most popular franchises on TV. She fell in love with Karan Kundrra on Bigg Boss 15 and they have been together ever since.

7. Gauahar Khan:

Gauahar is someone who has had a memorable journey and has worked across mediums in films, reality shows, music videos and is a loved actress. She paved a distinct path for herself and is now soon to embrace motherhood as she basks in the pregnancy glow. She married Zaid Darbar in 2020 and the couple will soon become parents.

