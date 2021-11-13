Wonder who is the inspiration behind Salman Khan’s fitness?

MUMBAI: COLORS’ visual based quiz show, ‘The Big Picture’ has witnessed the arrival of quite a few Bollywood stalwarts since its premiere. However, the guest that our dapper host Ranveer Singh will welcome this weekend is none other than Bollywood’s ‘Sultan’ Salman Khan! He will be joined by his ‘Antim’ co-stars Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana for a fabulous ‘Children’s Day’ evening. On this special occasion, Salman reveals who was his inspiration as a youngster for his fitness regime.

In a candid conversation with superstar, Ranveer, ‘Dabangg’ Khan confesses that the shredded bodies of younger generation actors make him work hard to maintain himself at the age of 56. He then opens up about his inspiration behind body-building saying, “Actually maine hamesha Dharam Ji ko hi follow kiya hai, unke chehre pe bahot masumiyat hai. He is a good-looking man with vulnerability and a good physique.”

Aayush Sharma also shares how he struggled with his confidence after seeing Salman’s body during one of the fight scenes of ‘Antim’, and even requested the director to let him wear his shirt back! Salman then goes on to reveal how he was given only two weeks to shred his body for this shirtless scene; but did not let his ‘Antim’ team down!

Salman also shares a memory from his struggling days saying, “Main teen-teen shifts kiya karta tha starting mein. Main dua karta tha ki location jitni door ho, who utna mere liye acha ho taaki mujhe gadi mein aadha ghanta sone ko mile. Jab main ghar jata tha aur ghar pahunchta tha tab sabhi log so rahe hote the.” Ranveer Singh lauds Salman for sharing this inspiring story from his days of struggle that helped him attain success!

