Wonderful! From 2.5 Crores’ house to crazy cars, take a look at the current net worth of comedian and actor Sunil Grover

MUMBAI: Sunil Grover is one of the most popular comedians in the country and enjoys a massive fan following across the globe. His fans call him using different names but two that are very close to our hearts are – Dr Mashoor Gulati and Gutthi.

Today, we will decode his net worth, scroll below to read the scoop.

Reportedly, the actor lives in a plush locality in Mumbai with his wife and a son. The estimated value of his house is around Rs 2.5 crore. He also owns two luxury vehicles BMW5 and BMW7 which are worth Rs 60 lakh and Rs 1 crore respectively.

Not just that, like Ranbir Kapoor, Sunil Grover is also a big time sneaker head and has a great collection of shoes worth lakhs. The comedian also owns a native house in Sirsa, Haryana which is worth a great price.

Sunil’s monthly income is around Rs 25 lakh and yearly income is around Rs 3 crore. For a film, the comedian charges around Rs 25-30 lakhs, for a television show he charges around Rs 10-15 lakh per episode and for brand endorsements, he charges around Rs 1 crore.

His net worth is Rs 21 crore which is crazy. Isn’t it? But he deserves it for all the hard work that he has put into his career! His current net worth is 4,20,000 higher than what he earned as his first salary.

Credit: Koimoi



